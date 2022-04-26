Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13

More delicious (and sometimes-contentious!) family dinners await the Reagans, now that Blue Bloods has been renewed for a 13th season at CBS.

Additional CBS renewals will be announced in the coming weeks; those still awaiting official decisions are (in order of viewership) FBI, The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Magnum P.I., United States of Al, B Positive and Good Sam. What's Renewed or Cancelled for Fall?

Blue Bloods — which consistently delivers Friday night’s largest audience — this season has been averaging 9.8 million total weekly viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), which is down juuuust a tick from its Season 11 numbers (10.2 mil/0.9).

Out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 3 in total audience and ties for fifth in the demo. What’s more, among all broadcast-TV dramas this TV season, it is the fourth-most watched, trailing only CBS’ NCIS and FBI, and NBC’s Chicago Fire.

“The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level. Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show’s trademark mix of family dynamics and police work.”

“I never thought I’d be lucky enough to do a show that had that long a run,” Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck told TV Insider at the time of Episode 250 (which aired in March). “Maybe Magnum, P.I. could have reached that number because nobody wanted to cancel it. I was the guy causing the divorce,” by leaving to do movies. “The number of series that have done as many episodes as Blue Bloods is a tiny, tiny percentage.”

