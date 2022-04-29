House of Usher Taps Bruce Greenwood to Play Roderick After Frank Langella Fired for 'Unacceptable Conduct'

The Resident‘s Bruce Greenwood has been tapped to take over the role of Roderick Usher in Netflix‘s The Fall of the House of Usher, TVLine has learned.

Frank Langella was originally cast (and filmed some scenes) as the family patriarch in the eight-episode series based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story and created by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), but Netflix launched an investigation after Langella was accused of sexual harassment (including making inappropriate comments to a female costar on set). That investigation found that Langella’s conduct on set was unacceptable, leading to his dismissal. (Netflix declined to comment when originally reached by TVLine, but a source confirmed that the report was accurate.)

Langella’s scenes will be reshot with Greenwood in the role.

Greenwood previously co-starred in Flanagan’s adaptation of Gerald’s Game, and appeared as a background ghost in Haunting of Hill House.

The Fall of the House of Usher, first ordered by Netflix in October, is described as an eight-episode “tale of greed, horror and tragedy” that will serve as a “modern remix” of several works by Poe. The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill, who were all cast along with Langella in December.