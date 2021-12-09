Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino and More Join Mike Flanagan's Upcoming Netflix Thriller The Fall of the House of Usher

RELATED STORIES Midnight Mass: The Best Monologues

The Flanagan-verse has added a certain Jedi to its ranks: Star Wars vet Mark Hamill has joined Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, the streamer confirmed on Thursday.

Initially ordered at Netflix in October, The Fall of the House of Usher is described as “an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy” that will serve as a “modern remix” of several Edgar Allan Poe works. (The Fall of the House of Usher was itself a Poe short story first published in the 1800s.)

Not much is known about Hamill’s role, other than that his character is “surprisingly at home in the shadows.” But he’ll be joined in the limited series by four more newly announced cast members: Carla Gugino, a veteran of Flanagan’s Netflix projects, in an undisclosed role; Oscar nominee Frank Langella as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty; Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Madeline Usher, Roderick’s twin sister and the hidden hand of the Usher dynasty; and Carl Lumbly (Alias) as Poe’s recurring detective C. Auguste Dupin.

The Fall of the House of Usher will span eight episodes, with Flanagan and frequent collaborator Michael Fimognari each directing four installments. Flanagan also will write the scripts. The limited series will mark Flanagan and producing partner Trevor Macy’s fifth project at Netflix, following The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and the forthcoming Midnight Club, an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult novel.

Which House of Usher casting has you most intrigued? Tell us below!