Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Final Episode of Talk Show, Calls 19-Season Run the 'Greatest Privilege of My Life'

That's a wrap on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres taped her final episode of the popular syndicated talk show on Thursday, which is set to air on Thursday, May 26.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal,” she wrote on Twitter. “We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.

“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy,” her statement continued. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

DeGeneres announced that she would depart her eponymous chat show last May. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told our sister pub The Hollywood Reporter. She later addressed her daytime retirement on the show, adding: “You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time.”

DeGeneres’ talk show had undergone a rough year, during which accusations of the series being a toxic workplace became public. DeGeneres acknowledged the scandal in the show’s Season 18 premiere last fall. However, the comedian told THR that the controversy and the hit in ratings it caused were not the reasons behind her pulling the plug.

Will you be tuning in for DeGeneres’ last episode?