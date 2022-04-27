TVLine Items: The Afterparty Season 2 News, Cruel Summer Recast and More

The Afterparty will be welcoming back two former suspects: Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will return as Aniq and Zoe for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Joining the cast are Zach Woods (Silicon Valley), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Poppy Liu (Hacks), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai), Anna Konkle (Pen15), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens) and Vivian Wu (Away).

In Season 2, Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner is back to solve a new case, revolving around a murder at a wedding.

* Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) has joined Cruel Summer Season 2, replacing newcomer Eloise Payet in one of the lead roles, which is being redeveloped following last week’s table read, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Noel Fisher (Shameless), Steven Pasquale (Rescue Me), Stephanie Szostak (A Million Little Things), Tony Curran (The Flash, Defiance), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Succession) and Christopher Mann (The Right Stuff, The Wire) will recur in David E. Kelley’s Peacock crime-drama The Missing.

* Run the World Season 2 has added Tika Sumpter (mixed-ish), comedian CP (Detroiters) and Isha Blaaker (The Flight Attendant) in recurring roles. Additionally, Cree Summer (Better Things) and Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins (Dear White People) will guest-star.

* Keke Palmer will succeed Megan Thee Stallion as judge on HBO Max’s Legendary, which returns for Season 3 on Thursday, May 19.

* Danielle Deadwyler (Station Eleven, Watchmen) will star in J.J. Abrams’ HBO series Demimonde as “a woman who is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident,” per Variety. “She is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, now lost to a dark, distant other world.”

* Prime Video has inked a five-year deal with mixed martial arts fight promoter One Championship to exclusively stream at least 12 events live during primetime each year, Bloomberg reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 4 of The Circle, which will premiere Wednesday, May 4 and be released in weekly batches:

