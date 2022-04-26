Ratings: Price Is Right Ties 9-1-1s and American Idol for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night ft. the marvelous Rachel Brosnahan drew 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, landing in a four-way tie for the Monday demo prize showcase. What Is Renewed or Cancelled for Fall?

Over on Fox, 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6) dipped week-to-week (and hit at least a season low in audience), while Lone Star (4.5 mil/0.6) held steady.

ABC’s American Idol (5.2 mil/0.6, read recap) was pretty steady week-to-week.

NBC’s American Song Contest (1.4 mil/0.3) hit a new audience low, while the penultimate The Endgame (1.7 mil/0.2, get finale sneak peek) drew its best audience in four outings.

Lastly, The CW’s All American (530K/0.1) and AA: Homecoming (380K/0.1) both hit multi-week highs in audience.

