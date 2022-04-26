Single Drunk Female Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

Raise a non-alcoholic glass for Single Drunk Female, which is coming back for another season.

Freeform’s half-hour comedy starring Sofia Black D’Elia and Ally Sheedy has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

“I am thrilled to bring Single Drunk Female back for a second season,” Freeform president Tara Duncan said in a statement. “Jenni Konner, Simone Finch and Daisy Gardner created a series that struck a strong chord in such a sincere and authentic way. I cannot wait to see what they have in store for Sam as she continues on her journey to becoming her best self in Season 2.”

The series centers on Sam Fink (D’Elia), a twentysomething alcoholic who, “after a public flame-out at a New York media company, is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol [played by Sheedy]. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda,” per the official synopsis.

Season 1 ended with — spoiler alert — Sam breaking up with James after he relapsed at Brit’s wedding. She then comforted Brit, who was beside herself after going through with her marriage to Joel amid serious doubt. (Read our full recap here.)

Additionally, Single Drunk Female stars Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll, Inventing Anna), Sasha Compère (Uncorked, Love Life), Lily Mae Harrington (Tell Me Your Secrets, The Rookie) and Garrick Bernard (who served as a staff writer for Solar Opposites and Star Trek: Lower Decks).