TV Ratings: Ghosts Season Finale, Young Sheldon Lead Quiet Thursday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Ghosts ended its hit freshman run with 6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down a tick in the demo week-to-week but tying Young Sheldon for the Thursday demo win. What's Renewed? Cancelled? At Risk?

TVLine readers gave the Ghosts finale an average grade of “A,” while Season 1 as a whole netted a rare “A+”; read our post mortem.

Sheldon (7 mil/0.5, read recap), United States of Al (5.1 mil/0.4), How We Roll (3.9 mil/0.3) and Bull (4.1 mil/0.3) were also all down a tenth in the demo, though Sheldon and Al are both on pace to report their best audiences since Jan. 27.

Over on Fox, MasterChef Junior (1.9 mil/0.4), Call Me Kat (1.7 mil/0.3) and Welcome to Flatch (840K/0.2) were all steady in the demo, with bubble comedies Kat and Flatch both adding a few eyeballs.

With NBC and The CW both in rerun mode, the night’s only fresh-esque fare was ABC’s broadcast of the Jumanji sequel, which averaged 2 mil and a 0.4.

