Ratings: black-ish Audience Rises With Series Finale; This Is Us, FBI Dominate

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s black-ish ended its eight-season run on Tuesday night with 2.4 million total viewers (its second largest audience of the season) and a 0.3 demo rating (down a tenth week-to-week). TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

TVLine readers gave the sitcom’s grand finale an average grade of “B+”; read recap.

Elsewhere on ABC, Judge Steve Harvey (3.3 mil/0.4) was down, a black-ish “ABC News” special did 1.9 mil and a 0.3, and To Tell the Truth (2 mil/0.3) was steady.

This Is Us dominated Tuesday in the demo with a 0.8 rating, while matching its third-best audience of the season (4.9 million); read recap. Opening NBC’s night, Young Rock (1.9 mil/0.3) was down but Mr. Mayor (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady, while come 10 pm New Amsterdam (3 mil/0.3) returned steady after an eight-week break.

Elsewhere:

CBS | FBI (7.2 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and Most Wanted (5.1 mil/0.4) both dipped in the demo (though the former of course copped Tuesday’s biggest audience), while International (5.8 mil/0.5) was steady.

FOX | The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4, read post mortem and get big return news) was steady, while Name That Tune (1.5 mil/0.2) hit revival lows.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.