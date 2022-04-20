Hallmark Locks Down Taylor Cole as Christmas-Movie Arms Race Escalates

Hallmark Channel’s parent company — in the wake of GAC Family noisily snatching away Christmas-movie queen Candace Cameron Bure — has announced that it has signed Taylor Cole to an exclusive multi-picture overall deal, as the TV-Movie Universe’s odd little “arms race” carries on.

“We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark,” said Crown Media Family Networks programming EVP Lisa Hamilton Daly said in a statement. “She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stories that will touch our viewers.”

“I am beyond excited for what is in store next,” said Cole, whose most recent Hallmark offerings include Making Spirits Bright, One Winter Proposal and One Perfect Wedding. “Being able to continue creating such amazing stories is something that I hold near and dear to me. I am forever grateful for the work I get to do with Hallmark.”

Crown Media Family Networks in recent weeks has also inked multi-picture deals with Andrew Walker, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson-Peete, Brennan Elliott and Heather Hemmens — all while rising rival GAC Family has lured away Bure, Danica McKellar and Lori Loughlin (via the relocated When the Heart Calls offshoot, When Hope Calls).

Cole’s previous non-Hallmark TV credits include Salvation, The Originals, Impastor, Supernatural, CSI: Miami, The Glades and The Event.