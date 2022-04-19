TV Ratings: The Neighborhood, Idol and 9-1-1 Tie for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS laid claim to Monday’s largest audience.
At CBS, The Neighborhood drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady in the demo to tie time slot rivals American Idol and 9-1-1 for the night’s demo title. Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.2 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawai’i (4.9 mil/0.4) each dipped a tenth in the demo.
Over on ABC, American Idol (6.3 mil/0.6, read recap) was down a tenth in the demo, while The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4) was steady.
NBC’s American Song Contest (1.5 mil/0.2) and The Endgame (1.5 mil/0.2) were both steady.
Fox’s 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read Arielle Kebbel post mortem) and Lone Star (4.1 mil/0.5, read Gina Torres post mortem) were both steady.
The CW’s All American (500K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while the yet-to-be-renewed Homecoming (310K/0.1) lost a few.
