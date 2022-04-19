TV Ratings: The Neighborhood, Idol and 9-1-1 Tie for Monday Demo Win

In the latest TV show ratings, there was a three-way tie for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ NCIS laid claim to Monday’s largest audience. Which 'Bubble' Shows Might Be Renewed?

At CBS, The Neighborhood drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady in the demo to tie time slot rivals American Idol and 9-1-1 for the night’s demo title. Bob Hearts Abishola (4.8 mil/0.4), NCIS (6.2 mil/0.4) and NCIS: Hawai’i (4.9 mil/0.4) each dipped a tenth in the demo.

Over on ABC, American Idol (6.3 mil/0.6, read recap) was down a tenth in the demo, while The Good Doctor (3.8 mil/0.4) was steady.

NBC’s American Song Contest (1.5 mil/0.2) and The Endgame (1.5 mil/0.2) were both steady.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6, read Arielle Kebbel post mortem) and Lone Star (4.1 mil/0.5, read Gina Torres post mortem) were both steady.

The CW’s All American (500K/0.1) added some eyeballs, while the yet-to-be-renewed Homecoming (310K/0.1) lost a few.

