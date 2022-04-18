A couple of faces familiar to Whovians will be around to bid Jodie Whittaker adieu in her final episode of Doctor Who, a new trailer reveals.

A promo for the Thirteenth Doctor’s last episode, which BBC America released Sunday, prominently featured the Doctor’s former companions Tegan Jovanka and Ace — both of whom appeared on the British sci-fi series prior to its current iteration, which began in 2005.

Janet Fielding played Tegan opposite Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor and Peter Davison as the Fifth Doctor. Aldred portrayed Ace during Sylvester McCoy’s run as the Seventh Doctor.

The trailer also showed the return of Jemma Redgrave (Grantchester) as Kate Stewart and Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Vinder. The spot aired during Legend of the Sea Devils, in which the Doctor, Yaz and Dan traveled to 19th-century China, where a small coastal village was under threat from both the fearsome pirate queen Madam Ching and a monstrous alien force. The installment was the second of three special episodes that will cap Whittaker’s run as the Thirteenth Doctor.

