SNL Video: Lizzo Is a 'Horny Zookeeper' in Please Don't Destroy Sketch

Hearkening back to the greatness of Bloodhound Gang and their “Bad Touch” single, Saturday Night Live comes through with this summer’s banger: “Horny Zookeeper.” Well, maybe not, but the sketch “Lizzo Has Writer’s Block” at least deserves a few extra spins.

Week after week, Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy) put out the most reliably funny segments on the show. The premises are always simple — usually, “What if PDD were bad at _______?” — but their speed, volume and energy are a shot in the arm of every episode they appear in.

Host and musical guest Lizzo was fully game to get silly with the boys. In the sketch (embedded above), she needs two new songs in 10 minutes or Andrew Dismukes will kill her. (Sidebar: Dismukes was probably cast because he seems like the least likely cast member to be able to kill Lizzo, but isn’t it always the least likely ones who end up being serial killers? Paradox!)

Of course, Ben, John and Martin offer predictably awful lyrics. “Little baby girl / You look like my dad.” “I woke up feeling anxious.” “My girlfriend dressed like Spongebob.” But their sketch idea for her does inspire a video and it has all the cheap animation and terrible animal costumes you could ever want in a bit about a petting zoo.

Please Don’t Destroy excel at playing their self-loathing loser characters, but they really shine when they have a foil like Lizzo who is their polar opposite. Hopefully, she’ll return to host again and we can find out if her unrequited love for Ben will ever be returned.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lizzo’s game show contestant asked to be the new Mayor of Gametown.

So how did the popstar do? Grade her SNL episode below, then drop some comments!