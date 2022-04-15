Ratings: Ghosts and SVU Top Thursday in Demo, Sheldon Leads in Viewers

In the latest TV show ratings (and with ABC in rerun mode), Ghosts and Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while Young Sheldon easily drew the night’s largest crowd. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

Ahead of its freshman finale, CBS’ Ghosts this week drew 5.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, holding steady in the demo — as did United States of Al (4.8 mil/0.4). Young Sheldon (6.6 mil/0.5, read post mortem) was down a tenth, while How We Roll (3.9 mil/0.4) and Bull (4 mil/0.4) both ticked up.

Over on NBC, Law & Order revival flavor (3.9 mil/0.4) dipped a tenth, SVU (4.6 mil/0.6) was steady (and added some viewers), and Organized Crime (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up.

The CW’s Walker (850K/0.1) dropped some eyeballs, while TVLine “bubble” show poll winner Legacies (440K/0.1, read recap) gained some.

Lastly, Fox’s MasterChef Junior (1.8 mil/0.4), Call Me Kat (1.4 mil/0.3) and TVLine “bubble” show poll not-winner Welcome to Flatch (780K/0.2) were all steady in the demo, though the latter hit a new audience low.

