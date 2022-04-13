Ted Lasso Season 3: For All Mankind's Jodi Balfour Joins Cast in Recurring Role

You don’t know Jack, but you will soon enough. Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything to Know

Jodi Balfour (For All Mankind) has joined the cast of Ted Lasso Season 3 in the recurring role of“charming” venture capitalist Jack, our sister site Deadline reports. No further plot details were disclosed.

Balfour joins returning series regulars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles, who in Season 2 occupied the series-regular role of team psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, is also expected back in some capacity.

Ted Lasso‘s Season 2 finale saw a radically transformed Nate lash out at Ted, then resign as AFC Richmond’s assistant coach and take a job as head coach of Rupert’s newly acquired West Ham United, setting up a bitter rivalry come Season 3. Asked what he could reveal about where the new episodes pick up, Hunt (aka Coach Beard) previously served TVLine a delicious teaser:

“Well, we don’t like to do the same thing twice,” he said. “In Season 1, we joined the [Premier League] season in January. In Season 2, we joined the season in late September. We’ve never gone from the start of a season, so perhaps that’s something we want to get to. And just by dint of how the schedule works in the English Premier League, we will play West Ham twice — home and away, because that’s how it goes.”

Balfour, who currently stars as Ellen Waverly on the Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind, previously portrayed Jackie Kennedy on Netflix’s The Crown. Additional credits include Cinemax’s Quarry and Relik, HBO’s True Detective and the Canadian drama Bomb Girls.

A Ted Lasso Season 3 premiere date has not yet been announced.