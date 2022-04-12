Monday Ratings: CMT Music Awards #1 in Viewers, Ties Idol and 9-1-1 in Demo

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ broadcast of the CMT Music Awards averaged 5.2 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, leading Monday in total audience and landing in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. Which Bubble Shows to Save? Cast Your Votes!

That audience tally is projected to hit 5.5 mil once live out-of-home viewing is factored in.

Over on ABC, American Idol (shocker: Kenedi bowed out!) was steady with 5.1 mil and a 0.6, as was The Good Doctor (3.9 mil/0.4).

Fox’s 9-1-1 (4.8 mil/0.6) dipped, whereas Lone Star (4.2 mil/0.5) added eyeballs and held steady in the demo.

NBC’s American Song Contest slipped again to newer lows (1.4 mil/0.2), but The Endgame (1.5 mil/0.2) held steady (FWIW).

Lastly, The CW’s All American (500K/0.1) and the yet-to-be-renewed Homecoming (340K/0.1) each dropped some viewers.

