Liev Schreiber to Play Anne Frank's Father in Disney+ Series A Small Light

Liev Schreiber is stepping back into the history books for his next TV role. The Ray Donovan star will play Otto Frank, the father of Anne Frank, in the upcoming Disney+ limited series A Small Light, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The eight-episode series from National Geographic, which was first announced in February, stars Bel Powley (The Morning Show) as Otto’s secretary Miep Gies, who helped hide her boss and his family from the Nazis during World War II. “Miep kept her heroic work secret from her friends and family while also struggling with the everyday pressures of work, daily life in wartime under Nazi occupation, and a new marriage,” according to the official description.

Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) plays Miep’s husband Jan, who helped her hide the Franks for two years. After Anne’s death, Miep found her diary and preserved it, giving it to Otto when he returned from Auschwitz. Anne Frank’s diary, of course, went on to be published across the globe, becoming a timeless testament to the resilience of the human spirit, even in the face of unspeakable evil.

Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (Grey’s Anatomy) will write the series and serve as showrunners. Production is set to begin this summer.

Earlier this year, Schreiber reprised his title role in Ray Donovan: The Movie, after the Showtime series wrapped up an seven-season run in 2020. His other recent TV credits include guest spots on Drunk History and The Simpsons.