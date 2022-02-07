TVLine Items: Good Trouble Premiere, Zeta-Jones' Treasure Role and More

Freeform will be stirring up Good Trouble next month, with the drama’s Season 4 premiere on Wednesday, March 9 at 10/9c.

Additionally, it was announced that Priscilla Quintana, who plays Gael’s baby mama Isabella, has been promoted to series regular. In even more casting news, Bryan Craig (Grand Hotel, General Hospital) has joined in the series-regular of Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background, while Booboo Stewart (Julie and the Phantoms) will recur as Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends.

Press PLAY above to watch a teaser for the upcoming season.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Catherine Zeta-Jones (Prodigal Son) has joined Disney+’s upcoming National Treasure series as Billie, “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.”

* Showtime has renewed the documentary series Vice for Seasons 3 and 4, with the former premiering Sunday, May 1 at 8 pm.

* Disney+ has ordered A Small Light, a National Geographic limited series about twentysomething Miep Gies, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family from the Nazis during World War II.

* The animated comedy Dicktown, created by John Hodgman and David Rees, will premiere Thursday, March 3 at 10 pm on FXX.

* Netflix has released a trailer for its Vikings: Valhalla sequel series of sorts, premiering Friday, Feb. 25:

* Disney+ has released a trailer for its original movie Cheaper by the Dozen, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, and premiering Friday, March 18:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?