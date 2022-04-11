Ratings: Riverdale Hits Sunday Viewer High; Idol and 60 Minutes Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Riverdale this week drew 257,000 total viewers — up 35 percent from last week’s series low to mark its best Sunday audience thus far — while improving slightly on its 0.0 demo rating (though I refuse on principle to delve into hundredths of a point. Nope, no way). TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

ABC’s American Idol (5.3 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady in the demo to lead Sunday in that measure, whereas The Rookie (3.4 mil/0.3) dipped ahead of its two-part spinoff pilot (airing April 24 and May 1).

CBS’ numbers are scrambled at the moment due to Masters-delayed starts, but as reported by the network, 60 Minutes is currently showing 8.5 million total viewers (easily leading Sunday in that measure), The Equalizer (6.1 mil) is down 14 percent, NCIS: Los Angeles (4.8 mil) is pretty steady and S.W.A.T. (3.8 mil) ticked up with its 100th episode.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Weakest Link (1.6 mil/0.3) ticked up, Transplant (1.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

MORE TO COME…..

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, not a competition — please, no wagering.