The Rookie Spinoff Trailer: FBI Trainee Niecy Nash Is 'The Real Deal' in 2-Part Backdoor Pilot — WATCH

The trailer for the two-part event that tees up a possible spinoff of ABC's recently renewed The Rookie gets off to an explosive start, as Officers Nolan and Chen barely dodge a detonating bomb.

As previously reported, the as-yet-untitled spinoff’s planted pilot, airing across two episodes, will introduce FBI trainee Simone Clark, played by Claws‘ Niecy Nash. Described as “a force of nature” and “the living embodiment of a dream deferred,” Simone is the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.

In Part 1 of the planted spinoff, titled “Simone” and airing Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c, Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism, following an explosion at a local power station.

Part 2 airs the following Sunday, May 1.

Other guest stars for the two-parter include Kat Foster (‘Til Death) as Special Agent Casey Fox, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Frankie Faison (Banshee) as Christopher “Cutty” Clark a man whose dreams were shattered when he was falsely imprisoned some 30 years ago.

In The Rookie‘s next new episode, airing April 10, the team is called to investigate when the robbery of a train filled with valuable auction items turns deadly. Meanwhile, Chen has doubts about being Sergeant Bradford’s aid (and is upset when he doesn’t give her the recognition she deserves), and Officer Harper takes matters into her own hands and makes a life-changing decision about her personal life.

