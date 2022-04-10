Suicide Squad's #TheAyerCut Deserves HBO Max Release, Says Jay Hernandez (And Not Just Because He Survived It)

David Ayer’s original edit of 2016’s Suicide Squad deserves streaming salvation, says cast member Jay Hernandez — and not only because his fire-wielding meta, Chato Santana aka El Diablo, survived that one.

“Honestly, I think it will [one day get released],” Hernandez told TVLine during a recent Q&A. “And I’m a big fan of it happening. I hope it does.”

The Magnum P.I. star posited that HBO Max — which streams the theatrically released Suicide Squad — would do right to also release “The Ayer Cut,” just as they did with Justice League‘s “(Zack) Snyder Cut” a little over a year ago. And it’d even far easier/cheaper to give the alternate edit a home, since Ayer had filmed everything he needed for his original vision. No costly reshoots (a la #TheSnyderCut) are required.

“I’ve talked to [costars] Joel [Kinnaman] and Jared [Leto], everybody wants to see it. Everybody that I’ve talked to wants to see it,” Hernandez enthused. “And I think Ayer wants it to be put out there, so it’s kind of a no-brainer.

“Put it on HBO Max or whatever, and the audience gets to see what the director’s original vision was,” Hernandez suggested. “At the end of the day, I just want to see it.”

An HBO Max rep tells TVLine there are no plans at this time to give #TheAyerCut a home.

Lore has it that the so-so reception to Zack Snyder’s gritty Batman v. Superman, coupled with a strong audience reaction to Suicide Squad‘s second, quipper trailer, prompted some $20 million worth of reshoots. Ayer himself years ago confirmed that in his original Suicide Squad edit, Hernandez’s El Diablo survived and Harley Quinn and Deadshot (played by Margot Robbie and, um, Will Smith) “hooked up as a couple.” Ayer has also said that due to the same studio-dictated reshoots that led to Suicide Squad‘s tepidly received theatrical release, Harley Quinn’s story arc “was eviscerated.”

“It was her movie in so many ways,” Ayer said, adding: “I rendered Harley comic book accurate.” Alas, “Everything is political now,” he cryptically remarked at the time.

Jared Leto, who played The Joker in Suicide Squad, said not long after its release, “There are a lot of scenes that didn’t make it to the final film,” but “hopefully they will see the light of day. Who knows.”

Hernandez echoed Leto, telling us, “A lot of stuff changed from Ayer’s cut; I know, because I was there, and I shot it. There was a lot of stuff that never made it into the cut that went into the theaters.”

Do you have any interest/curiosity in #TheAyerCut seeing the light of day on a streaming service?