Emily in Paris: Lucien Laviscount Upped to Series Regular for Season 3

Emily in Paris‘ Lucien Laviscount has been upgraded to series regular for the dramedy’s third season, Netflix announced Sunday during the show’s PaleyFest event.

Laviscount plays Alfie, a sarcastic and charming cynic born and raised in London. Alfie and Emily met in French class, where their friendly relationship quickly evolved into a romantic one.

The series — which was renewed for a third and fourth season in January, and will resume Season 3 production this summer — follows the titular Emily (played by Lily Collins), a Chicago marketing executive who is sent to Paris to work with the boutique French luxury firm Savoir that Emily’s company has acquired. In the Season 2 finale, Emily was presented with an offer to join Savoir boss Sylvie at her new marketing firm.

At the same time, Emily was at a crossroads in her personal life: Alfie told her that he’s going back to London, but he wanted to give a long-distance relationship a try. Emily, however, decided to follow her heart and tell Gabriel that she loves him. But just as Emily was about to confess her feelings, Gabriel’s ex Cami stepped out from behind him to reveal that they had reunited and were moving in together. With that, Emily bolted and called up Sylvie to tell her she had made her choice.

“She’s faced with a major decision. She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of Season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why,” showrunner Darren Star previously told TVLine. “That’s what Season 3 is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

And although Emily has “very strong feelings” for Gabriel, Star contends that Alfie shouldn’t be discounted. “I love Alfie, personally. I wouldn’t write Alfie off, and I don’t think Emily should, either,” Star said, adding that “London’s not far from Paris.”