Winning Time Renewed for Season 2

Winning Time shoots… it scores!

HBO’s Los Angeles Lakers drama has been renewed for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The scripted series with a starry cast — including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, Sarah Ramos, Tracy Letts and Julianne Nicholson — is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht co-created the series. The inaugural season, which consists of 10 episodes, currently airs Sundays at 9/8c. The finale will air on Sunday, May 8.

“It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with [executive producer] Adam McKay, [showrunner] Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team and this incredible cast,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO programming said via statement. “The series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

Though the original idea was to end the series with Magic Johnson’s 1991 announcement that he had contracted HIV, HBO has optioned Pearlman’s subsequent book Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phl, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty, per The Hollywood Reporter. HBO boss Casey Bloys recently told THR, “If the stories are there and the different eras are there, why not keep exploring it?”

TVLine’s Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news.

