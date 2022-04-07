Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Maya Erskine to Replace Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Prime Video's TV Series Reboot

Mr. Smith has found his new missus: PEN15 co-creator and star Maya Erskine is set to replace Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) in Prime Video’s upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The wife-swap was officially confirmed by Donald Glover (who will play the titular duo’s other half) in a Q&A with Interview Magazine. The actor pointed to “classic creative differences” as the reason for Waller-Bridge’s exit (as reported back in September), and name-dropped Erskine as the role’s new recipient.

“[Erskine’s] dope. It’s exciting,” he said while interviewing himself (yes, really). “I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”

Waller-Bridge left the series back in September, with the “amicable split” stemming from her “different creative vision for the series.” Glover was co-creating the show with both Waller-Bridge and showrunner Francesca Sloane (Fargo). Currently, the TV adaptation is still on track to debut this year.

The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith film, which hit theaters in 2005, starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married pair of secret assassins who are hired to kill each other. A pilot for a previous TV reboot starring Jordana Brewster and Martin Henderson was filmed in 2007 by ABC, but didn’t get picked up to series.

How do you think Glover and Erskine will fare as a duo? Sound off in the Comments below.