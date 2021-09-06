Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Series

RELATED STORIES The Wheel of Time Trailer: Women With Powers Protect the World in Amazon Adaptation -- Plus, Get Premiere Date

Mr. Smith is in need of a new missus.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) has parted ways with Amazon Prime’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series adaptation, in which she was to co-star alongside fellow Emmy winner and Solo: A Star Wars Story co-star Donald Glover (Atlanta).

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the “amicable split” stemmed from Waller-Bridge having a “different creative vision for the series” than Glover, who was co-creating it with both her and showrunner Francesca Sloane (Fargo).

Waller-Bridge’s role will be recast, with the series still on track to debut in 2022.

The original Mr. & Mrs. Smith film, which hit theaters in 2005, starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married pair of secret assassins who are hired to kill each other. A pilot for a previous TV reboot starring Jordana Brewster and Martin Henderson was filmed in 2007 by ABC, but didn’t get picked up to series.

When the Glover/PWB team-up was touted seven months ago, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke gushed, “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own.”

