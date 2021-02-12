Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Star in, Co-Create Mr. and Mrs. Smith Reboot Series at Amazon Prime

RELATED STORIES Tell Me Your Secrets: Amazon Sets February Debut for Amy Brenneman-Lily Rabe Thriller — Watch a New Trailer



We thought there couldn’t be a more appealing on-screen pairing than Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie… but we were so wrong.

Emmy winners Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) are joining forces for a new Amazon Prime series based on the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the streamer announced on Friday. Glover and Waller-Bridge will co-star in the series together and co-create it as well, along with Francesca Sloane (Fargo), who will serve as showrunner.

“Talk about the dream team!” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke gushed in a statement. “Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is an iconic property, and we can’t wait to see how Donald, Phoebe and Francesca make it their own.”

The original Mr. and Mrs. Smith film, which hit theaters in 2005, starred Pitt and Jolie as a married pair of secret assassins who are hired to kill each other. A pilot for a TV reboot starring Jordana Brewster and Martin Henderson was filmed in 2007 by ABC, but didn’t get picked up to series.

The multi-talented Glover, who also performs music under the name Childish Gambino, currently stars in the FX comedy Atlanta, which he also created. He won the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy in 2017 for Atlanta, which is expected to return to FX for its third season later this year.

Waller-Bridge starred in and created the Amazon comedy Fleabag, which wrapped up a two-season run in 2019; she won three Emmys that year for her writing, acting and producing on Season 2. Waller-Bridge also created the BBC America thriller Killing Eve, which is set to enter its fourth season. (Plus, she voiced L3-37, the droid companion to Glover’s Lando Calrissian in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.)