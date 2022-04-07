In the Dark, Roswell and 4 Other Series Get Summer Premiere Dates on The CW

The CW is filling its Summer 2022 schedule with alien romances, murder mysteries and everything in between.

It all kicks off with the Season 4 premiere of Canadian import Coroner on June 2 (9/8c), followed on June 6 by the fourth season premieres of Roswell, New Mexico (8 pm) and In the Dark (9 pm).

Additional returns include the third season of What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premiering with back-to-back episodes on June 22 (9 pm); the second season of Devils on June 30 (8 pm); and new installments of Mysteries Decoded on July 6 (8 pm).

Read on for a slightly more digestible breakdown of The CW’s summer premiere schedule:

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

9 pm Coroner (Season 4 premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 6

8 pm Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 premiere)

9 pm In the Dark (Season 4 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

9 pm Wellington Paranormal (Season 3 premiere)

9:30 pm Wellington Paranormal (new episode)

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

8 pm Devils (Season 2 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

8 pm Mysteries Decoded (Season 2 premiere)

This news comes on the heels of The CW releasing its rollout plan for this season’s finales. Click here for the full schedule.

To date, The CW has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker.

