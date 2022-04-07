The CW Sets Finale Dates for Walker, Flash, All American and 6 Others

Last but never least, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network to release its slate of spring (and early summer) season finales.
To date, The CW has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker. Additionally, In the Dark, Roswell New Mexico and DC’s Stargirl all have new seasons yet to air.
In the demo, All American ranks as The CW’s top-rated program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by Superman & Lois and The Flash. On the flip side, Dynasty, Nancy Drew and Charmed are among the network’s lowest-rated scripted originals.
In total viewers, Walker leads the CW pack, followed by Superman & Lois and The Flash, while Dynasty is the network’s least-watched scripted original.
Want scoop on any of these shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
8 pm Naomi Season 1 finale (back-to-back episodes)
MONDAY, MAY 23
8 pm All American Season 4 finale
9 pm All American: Homecoming Season 1 finale
THURSDAY, MAY 26
9 pm Legacies Season 4 finale
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
8 pm Charmed Season 4 finale
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 finale
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 finale
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
8 pm Walker Season 2 finale
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
8 pm The Flash Season 8 finale
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.