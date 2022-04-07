The CW Sets Finale Dates for Walker, Flash, All American and 6 Others

Last but never least, The CW is the final broadcast-TV network to release its slate of spring (and early summer) season finales. What's Renewed at The CW, What's Still TBD

To date, The CW has renewed for the 2022-23 TV season the following scripted shows: All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker. Additionally, In the Dark, Roswell New Mexico and DC’s Stargirl all have new seasons yet to air.

In the demo, All American ranks as The CW’s top-rated program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by Superman & Lois and The Flash. On the flip side, Dynasty, Nancy Drew and Charmed are among the network’s lowest-rated scripted originals.

In total viewers, Walker leads the CW pack, followed by Superman & Lois and The Flash, while Dynasty is the network’s least-watched scripted original.

TUESDAY, MAY 10

8 pm Naomi Season 1 finale (back-to-back episodes)

MONDAY, MAY 23

8 pm All American Season 4 finale

9 pm All American: Homecoming Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

9 pm Legacies Season 4 finale

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

8 pm Charmed Season 4 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

9 pm Kung Fu Season 2 finale

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

8 pm Superman & Lois Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8 pm Walker Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

8 pm The Flash Season 8 finale

