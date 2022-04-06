Sunday Morning Baseball...? Peacock Announces Slate of 18 MLB Games

On the heels of Apple TV+ revealing a Friday Night Baseball slate, Peacock has stepped up to the plate to announced its plan to stream Sunday morning hardball.

Beginning Sunday, May 8, Peacock will live-stream an NBC Sports-produced MLB game for 18 consecutive weeks, with start times for the first six Sunday games at 11:30 am ET and the following 12 games beginning at noon ET.

Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pregame and post-game shows on Peacock.

The first game (in which the Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park) will be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network, while the remaining 17 games will be available exclusively on Peacock’s premium service (which starts at $4.99/month).

Peacock will be the exclusive home of the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game featuring top minor league prospects, which will be played in July during All-Star Week at Dodger Stadium.

Peacock also has plans to stream classic MLB games, documentaries from the MLB Film & Video Archive, and highlight packages available on-demand, all in a new MLB hub.

“We are excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball,” NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement, “which will exclusively offer Peacock subscribers a premium property in a unique time slot for the sport, while continuing NBC Sports’ rich baseball history.”