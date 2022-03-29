Friday Night Baseball: Apple TV+ Reveals Its Inaugural, Free Line-Up

Apple TV+ has stepped up to the plate and revealed the first half of its inaugural Friday Night Baseball slate, to stream this summer.

The games scheduled to stream on Apple TV+ will be available to anyone with Internet access for free (though “for a limited time”), across devices where Apple TV+ can be found (including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs, gaming consoles and — whew! — cable set-top boxes).

Friday Night Baseball will premiere (Friday, duh!) April 8 with the New York Mets facing the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in D.C. and featuring the anticipated Mets debut of three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer.

That will be followed by the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium and pitting Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and the defending American League Champions against the Angels’ three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

And on April 15, as the MLB commemorates Jackie Robinson Day/the 75th anniversary of the Hall of Famer’s historic Major League debut, FNB will cover reigning American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays’ game against All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox.

Friday Night Baseball will include live pre- and postgame shows, and will be available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Friday, April 8

7 pm ET: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

9:30 pm: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Friday, April 15

7 pm: Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

10 pm: Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, April 22

6:30 pm: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

9:30 pm: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

Friday, April 29

8 pm: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

10 pm: Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

Friday, May 6

7 pm: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

9:30 pm: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Friday, May 13

7 pm: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

9:30 pm: Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday, May 20

6:30 pm: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

8 pm: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros



Friday, May 27

7 pm: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

9:30 pm: Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Friday, June 3

7 pm: Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

8:30 pm: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies



Friday, June 10

8 pm: Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

9:30 pm: New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

Friday, June 17

8 pm: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

10 pm: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, June 24

8 pm: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

9:30 pm: Detroit Tigers at Arizona Diamondbacks