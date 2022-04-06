Severance Renewed for Season 2

This news calls for a waffle party: Apple TV+ has renewed the dystopian workplace drama Severance for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that’s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in Season 2.”

Severance stars Adam Scott as Mark, a worker bee at the mysterious Lumon Industries. At Lumon, employees have undergone a surgical procedure known as “severance,” separating their work memories from their home memories. While at work, Mark has no idea what’s happening in his personal life, and vice versa. But when a former coworker approaches him at home with questions about Lumon, Mark starts to dig into what exactly his company is up to.

Patricia Arquette costars as Mark’s Lumon boss Harmony Cobel, with Britt Lower as his rebellious new coworker Helly. John Turturro and Zach Cherry play Lumon employees Irving and Dylan, with Tramell Tillman as Cobel’s henchman Milchick. Ben Stiller serves as director and executive producer, with Dan Erickson as writer and creator.

Debuting in February — check out our premiere recap here — Severance wraps up its nine-episode freshman run this Friday with the Season 1 finale, entitled “The We We Are.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you happy to clock in for more Severance? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.