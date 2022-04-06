Ratings: Thing About Pam Hits Viewer High; This Is Us, FBI Rerun Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us this week drew 4.5 million total viewers (its largest audience in six episodes) and also ticked up to a 0.8 demo rating, easily leading Tuesday in that measure; read recap. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

Leading out of that, The Thing About Pam‘s penultimate episode hit a season high in audience (3 mil) while steady in the demo (with a 0.3).

Opening NBC’s night, Young Rock (2 mil/0.3) was steady, while Mr. Mayor (1.7 mil/0.2) slipped to series lows. (Get NBC finale dates.)

Elsewhere:

CBS | An FBI rerun drew Tuesday’s biggest crowd, 4.7 mil.

FOX | The Resident (3.4 mil/0.4) was steady, Name That Tune (2 mi/0.3) was down.

ABC | Judge Steve Harvey (3.4 mil/0.4) and black-ish (1.8 mil/0.3) were steady, while Abbott Elementary (2.5 mil/0.4) and To Tell the Truth (2 mil/0.2) dipped.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.