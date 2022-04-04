In The Flight Attendant's Season 2 Trailer, Kaley Cuoco's Cassie Will Have You Doing a Quadruple (!) Take

The Flight Attendant‘s “mind palace” is serving up a veritable 31 flavors of Kaley Cuoco’s titular Cassie Bowden, as teased in the full trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max dramedy. Flight Attendant Season 2: Everything We Know!

Premiere Thursday, April 21 (with its first two episodes),The Flight Attendant ‘s sophomore run will find Cuoco’s Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time,” according to the official logline. “But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.” (Season 2 was filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.)

As a sober Cassie (just barely) copes with the latest “spy novel” she has been drawn into, the “mind palace” — where last season she’d retreat to confer with tragically departed hook-up Alex Sokolov — this time is home to not just one other Cassie (her formerly vodka-gulping self), but a total of three alternative versions, as introduced in the trailer above.

In addition to Cuoco (x4), returning series regulars for Season 2 include Zosia Mamet (as Annie), Griffin Matthews (Shane), Deniz Akdeniz (Max) and Rosie Perez (Megan), along with recurring guest stars T.R. Knight (as Davey), Yasha Jackson (Jada) and Audrey Grace Marshall (Young Cassie).

New to the mix are Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy), Callie Hernandez (Soundtrack) and JJ Soria (Army Wives) as series regulars, while Sharon Stone (as Cassie’s estranged mother, Lisa), Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jessie Ennis (Mythic Quest), Mae Martin (Feel Good), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva), Santiago Cabrera (Salvation, Star Trek: Picard) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) fill recurring roles. (Get character details here.)

Season 1 of The Flight Attendant amassed nine total Emmy nominations (including for Outstanding Comedy, writing, directing, lead actress Cuoco and supporting actress Perez), and it grabbed gold for Original Main Title Theme Music.

