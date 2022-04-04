Mayans MC Revs Up Its Biker Battle in Season 4 Trailer — Watch

The Santo Padre Mayans are at war with just about everyone in the full trailer for Mayans MC‘s fourth season — but their biggest enemy appears to be themselves.

“I’m tired of small men hijacking this club. Letting their ego, their weakness dictate,” EZ warns in the promo released Monday, while a SAMCRO charter president astutely notes that “Santo Padre is on their last leg. The whole club is hanging by a thread.”

At the end of Mayans‘ third season (which wrapped last May; refresh your memory with our full recap), Santo Padre faced violent retaliation from the other Mayans charters, following an attempt by Santo Padre to make Bishop the club’s sole king. According to the Season 4 logline, Santo Padre’s fellow charters will continue to seek vengeance in the new episodes, while “EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe after a heart-wrenching betrayal.”

The trailer doesn’t, however, offer any updates on Galindo (who helicoptered away from the feds in the nick of time during last season’s finale), Emily (who left Galindo after realizing he’d tried to kill her) or Adelita (who learned from Potter that her infant son may actually be alive).

Season 4 premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, April 19, at 10/9c. Watch the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions!