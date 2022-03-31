Obi-Wan Kenobi Gets New Disney+ Premiere Date, Will Now Go Head-to-Head With Stranger Things Season 4

There’s been a disturbance in the Force, and the ripple effects are being felt all the way to Hawkins, Indiana.

Disney+ has announced that it is pushing the premiere of its highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi back two days, from Wednesday, May 25 to Friday, May 27. If the latter date rings a bell, it’s with good reason: That’s the date Stranger Things kicks off the first half of its long-delayed fourth season on Netflix.

Drawn, battle lines have been.

Making the situation even more competitive, Disney+ will now be dropping the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi at launch. (Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor break the news above.)

Subsequent episodes Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop on Wednesdays, as initially planned.

Set 10 years after the events of the 2005 film, the story centers on Obi-Wan, who “faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” per the official description. As y’all recall, Obi-Wan bested Anakin during an intense lightsaber battle on Mustafar and then exiled himself to Tatooine while Darth Vader rose to power with the Galactic Empire.

Obi-Wan Kenobi reunites McGregor with Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Vader in the show.

Additional cast includes Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Sung Kang (Power), Simone Kessell (The Crossing), Maya Erskine (PEN15), O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie. Plus, Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will reprise their prequel trilogy roles as young Luke Skywalker’s Uncle Owen Lars and Aunt Beru.