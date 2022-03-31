Caitlyn Jenner Named Fox News Contributor, to Make Debut on Hannity

Former Olympic gold medalist and California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor, the cable network announced Thursday. She will make her first appearance during tonight’s episode of Hannity (at 9/8c). Yellowstone's 30 Best Characters Ranked

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Added Jenner, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to FOX News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Jenner is no stranger to Fox News. She was the inaugural guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight after Carlson succeeded Bill O’Reilly in the 8 pm time slot in April 2017, and has since appeared on America Reports, Fox and Friends First, Gutfeld!, Hannity and Outnumbered.

In 2021, Jenner ran as the Republican opponent to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election and received less than two percent of the vote.

Jenner previously co-starred on E!’s long-running reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons and ended last April. She is not expected to appear in the Kardashians’ Hulu followup The Kardashians, which premieres Thursday, April 14 (watch trailer here).

Will you be tuning in for Jenner’s official Fox News debut on Hannity?