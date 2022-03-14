The Kardashians: Hulu Keeps Up With Kim, Kourtney and More (Yes, Even Pete) in Docuseries Trailer — Watch

Kim Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson doesn’t actually appear on camera in Hulu’s trailer for The Kardashians, but he still has quite a presence in the teaser released Monday.

“This is a relationship that I don’t think anybody saw coming,” Kris Jenner notes in the video above, alongside a reminder of how Kim and Davidson met on the Saturday Night Live stage. (When a producer later asks Kim if she’s texting Davidson at that very moment, Kim plays it coy.)

But each Kardashian family member goes through strange and emotional experiences in the new teaser, including Kylie Jenner’s second (and markedly more public) pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian’s hopes to start a family with fiancé Travis Barker, and Khloé Kardashian’s rocky relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West makes a brief appearance amid the couple’s ongoing divorce proceedings.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” the official Kardashians logline reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.”

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, with new episodes releasing weekly after its debut. The family’s previous reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ended on E! in June 2021 after 20 seasons.

Watch the full Kardashians trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts.