Falcon and the Winter Soldier Censored Version Mistakenly Uploaded to Disney+, Will Be Fully Restored

When Marvel fans noticed that scenes from The Falcon and the Winter Solider were edited down from the original version, many wondered if the streamer was quietly censoring more violent content on the platform.

But Disney+ maintains that the alternate version was uploaded by mistake. The censored scenes were uploaded to fix a credit, and the streamer is working on fixing the issue, Entertainment Weekly reports.

In a scene from Episode 3, titled “Power Broker,” Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl) shoots Wilfred Nagel (Olli Haaskivi), the former Hydra scientist who recreated the Super Soldier Serum, to death. The original version featured the slain man’s body covered in blood splatter with his eyes open. In the censored version, the blood was removed, and his eyes were closed.

Disney+ has edited scenes in #FalconAndWinterSoldier to censor violence & blood! More photos & details: https://t.co/ZymWwFN78v pic.twitter.com/K7ahLfsSqT — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 29, 2022

In another scene from the episode, Bucky Barnes throws a pipe through an assailant’s shoulder. However, the alternate version features the pipe bouncing off the assailant’s body.

Talk of censorship on Disney+ rose when the platform added Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher — which were previously housed on Netflix — as well as ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D on March 16.

Given the graphic nature of several of these shows — like Daredevil and The Punisher, which received TV-MA ratings on Netflix — Disney+ added an update to its Parental Controls. This gave users the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile and add a PIN to lock certain profiles.

