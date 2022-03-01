Disney+ Is New Home for Daredevil, Luke Cage and 5 Other Marvel Series; Parental Controls to Get Update

Disney+ has in one fell swoop “super”-charged its lineup with the addition Marvel’s Daredevil and the other “street-level hero” series that previously called Netflix home.

All seven seasons of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are also making the move to Disney+, all starting March 16. Every Way Disney+ Shows Changed the MCU

Given the grittier nature of Daredevil and The Punisher (which on Netflix were rated TV-MA) and the other Defenders series, family-friendly Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings and thus “help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

Meaning: When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. (Now that content ratings will include R and TV-MA material, this will include the new-to-U.S. option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles.) Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to experience Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.

Marvel’s Daredevil starring Charlie Cox — the first of these heroes to be brought to live-action, small-screen life by Netflix (and produced by the now-defunct Marvel TV) — premiered in April 2015 and was cancelled after three seasons, in November 2018. Jessica Jones starring Krysten Ritter debuted in November 2015 and ran for three seasons, while Mike Colter’s Luke Cage followed in September 2016 and lasted two seasons — as did Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher, which bowed in November 2017.

Iron Fist (starring Finn Jones and premiering March 2017) ran for two seasons, while the one-off team-up series The Defenders debuted in July 2017.

As our sister site Variety reported back in the day, Netflix’s deal with its four original Marvel shows (Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage included) had a clause that prevented the title characters from appearing “in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation.” Sure enough, this past December — three years after Daredevil got the axe — series star Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock on the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way From Home, the same week that Vincent D’Onofrio made his first “encore” appearance on Disney+’s Hawkeye as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

Jessica Jones‘ third season was the final batch of Netflix/Marvel episodes to premiere, in June 2019; months prior, in February 2019, Jessica Jones and The Punisher (which lasted two seasons) were the last of the bunch to get cancelled.