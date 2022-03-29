Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Unveils First Look at Uhura in New Trailer

Celia Rose Gooding will take on an iconic role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and we have our first look.

On Tuesday, Paramount+ unveiled a new trailer which features Gooding’s Uhura aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The actress revealed that she would be stepping into the role, originally played by Nichelle Nichols on the OG Star Trek series, during Star Trek Day in September 2021.

“I am thrilled and honored to say that I will be playing Cadet Nyota Uhura,” she said at the time. “I am so excited to be stepping into this legacy.”

See Uhura in action in the below teaser.

Strange New Worlds, which premieres Thursday, May 5, takes place in the years before Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike (played by Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Mount, Peck, and Romijn first appeared as their characters in Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery.

Additional cast includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga — both characters from the original Trek series — as well as new characters like Christina Chong’s La’an Noonien-Singh (who shares a last name with infamous villain Khan Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia’s Lt. Erica Ortegas and Bruce Horak’s Hemmer. In addition, Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley has already been announced as playing the role of James T. Kirk, starting in Season 2.

Strange New Worlds is the latest Trek series headed to Paramount+ after Discovery (which has been renewed for Season 5), Picard (which has been renewed for Season 3), Lower Decks (which has been renewed for Season 4) and Prodigy. Plus, a spinoff featuring Michelle Yeoh as Discovery’s Philippa Georgiou is in development.

Are you excited to see Gooding as Uhura in Strange New Worlds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.