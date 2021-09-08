Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals Its Uhura in First-Look Video — Watch

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Adds Annie Wersching to Play the Borg Queen in Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is gearing up for its maiden voyage — and it’s adding a familiar face to its crew.

A new teaser for the upcoming Trek prequel, which you can watch above, reveals that cast member Celia Rose Gooding will be playing Uhura, the iconic character played by Nichelle Nichols on the original Star Trek series. “I am thrilled and honored to say that I will be playing Cadet Nyota Uhura,” Gooding says in the video, adding: “I am so excited to be stepping into this legacy.”

The first-look video also introduces us to more cast members like Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, both characters from the original Trek. Plus, we get a sneak peek at Ethan Peck reprising his Star Trek: Discovery role as Spock, now looking much more like Star Trek-era Spock with short bangs and a clean-shaven face.

Strange New Worlds, which earned a series order back in May 2020, follows a trio of Discovery alums — Anson Mount’s Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn’s Number One and Peck’s Spock — as they boldly go off on their own adventures. The spinoff is set during the years when Pike captained the U.S.S. Enterprise before James T. Kirk took the helm.

The announcement came as part of the annual Star Trek Day celebration, which brought lots of Star Trek news: We also learned that Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 18 and the animated kids’ show Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 28, both on Paramount+.

