SVU Recruits Grimm Vet Reggie Lee

Someone grim, er, Grimm is heading Capt. Benson’s way.

Reggie Lee will guest-star on an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Lee will appear in Episode 20 of the current season. He’ll play the father of a missing teenage girl. Virginia Kull (Big Little Lies, Gracepoint) will play the girl’s mother.

Fans of NBC’s supernatural drama Grimm will remember Lee as Sgt. Drew Wu, who started out as an oblivious co-worker of Nick Burkhardt’s at the Portland Police Department and eventually turned into a fully in-the-know member of Nick’s Wesen-fighting friend group. (Along the show’s six-season run, Wu also became a neanderthal-like lycanthrope. It happens.)

Lee’s TV resume also includes All Rise, The Rookie, The Fugitive, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and NCIS: New Orleans, among other series. He’ll next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer.

On a related note: We also hear that, while the evening in question won’t be an official crossover event, SVU actors will show up on the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode that follows Lee and Kull’s SVU.

Are you looking forward to seeing Lee in the mix with Benson, Rollins, Fin & Co.? Hit the comments and let us know!