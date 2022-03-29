Chesapeake Shores Renewed for Final Season at Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel will head back to Chesapeake Shores one last time: The network has renewed the ensemble family drama for a sixth and final season, TVLine has learned. The 10-episode swan song is slated to premiere this summer.

The returning cast for Season 6 includes Meghan Ory, Robert Buckley, Treat Williams, Barbara Niven, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny and Andrew Francis.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable,” Laurie Ferneau, Hallmark’s SVP of Programming, Series, said in a statement. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

The series follows the O’Brien family and their romantic and professional relationships. The fifth season saw the exit of longtime cast member Jesse Metcalfe, who played musician Trace Riley, an on-and-off love interest for Ory’s character Abby O’Brien. Following Trace’s departure in Episode 2, Buckley (iZombie) joined the cast as eccentric entrepreneur Evan Kincaid, whose hotel development project with the O’Briens’ construction company led to a love/hate relationship with Abby.

In the Season 5 finale, Abby left a voicemail, suggesting they give a relationship a shot, but whether she was calling Evan or her other suitor, teacher Jay, is unknown. Other highlights from the episode: Kevin opened up to his parents about his wife Sarah’s miscarriage; Jess’ husband David learned that his trust fund was cleaned out and the FBI is looking for his father; Mick encouraged ex-wife Megan to take a job at The Getty; Bree’s friend Luke was cleared when Connor proved he got a false positive on his drug test; and Connor gave Margaret a kiss before collapsing from a heart attack!

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!