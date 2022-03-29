Bridgerton Season 2 Sets a Netflix Opening Weekend Record

Bridgerton continues to have a Ton of fans.

Season 2 of the Shondaland period drama amassed 193 million hours viewed in its first three days of release, setting a Netflix record for the opening weekend of an English-language series. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellation

(Part 5 of Spain’s Money Heist, which racked up 201.9 million hours viewed early last September, still holds the title for all Netflix releases, our sister site THR.com notes.)

And as people played catch-up on Anthony, Penelope et al, Season 1 of Bridgerton tallied north of 32 million hours viewed in the same weekend.

Netflix also reports that Bridgerton topped its consumer-facing Top 10 chart in no fewer than 92 countries.

TVLine readers gave the rom-drama’s sophomore season an average grade of “B+,” compared to Season 1’s “A-.” Bridgerton is already renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Placing second this past weekend in Netflix’s self-reported tally was the freshman serving of the Mikey Day-hosted Is It Cake? (spoiler: it usually is!), with nearly 49 million hours viewed.

Bridgerton Season 1 still claims No. 1 all-time slot among English-language Netflix series, with 625 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release, followed by Stranger Things 3 (582 million hours) and The Witcher Season 1 (541 million).

But among all series, Squid Game dominates the all-time chart with nearly 1.7 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.