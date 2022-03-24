Ratings: The Flash, Kung Fu Audiences Rise; Wild Survivor Leads Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s The Flash and Kung Fu — hot off their renewal news (and with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode) — saw their audiences surge, while CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday across the board. TVLine's Renewal/ Cancellation Scorecard!

The Flash this Wednesday drew 722,000 total viewers and a 0.2 demo rating, up 29 percent and a tenth week-to-week. Kung Fu (633K/0.1) similarly surged 35 percent in audience (to a season high), while holding steady in the demo.

CBS’ Survivor (5.2 mil/0.8, read recap), Beyond the Edge (2.9 mil/0.4) and Good Sam: One Tree Hill Reunion Edition (2.1 mil/0.2) were all up in audience and steady in the demo.

Over on Fox, Masked Singer (3.9 mil/0.7) and the stressful af Domino Masters (2 mil/0.4) were steady in the demo, with the latter laddering up to its best audience thus far.

