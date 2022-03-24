grown-ish Graduation-Themed Finale Sets Up Mysterious Season 5 — Watch

Thursday’s grown-ish finale (Freeform, 10/9c) marks the end of an era, as Zoey and the class of 2022 graduate from the California University of Liberal Arts — and it’s anyone’s guess what that means for the recently ordered Season 5. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

As previously reported, the black-ish spinoff is set to add Marcus Scribner — who has co-starred as Johnson sibling Andre Jr., aka Junior, on all eight seasons of the mothership series — as a series regular for Season 5, as Junior “embarks on his own journey to being ‘grown,'” according to the network.

As for changes happening behind the camera, Season 4 showrunner Julie Bean is exiting the college-set offshoot, as is executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry. Courtney Lilly, who currently serves as black-ish‘s showrunner, and Zakiyyah Alexander (La Brea, Hunters), will take over as co-showrunners for Season 5.

But before viewers see those changes take effect, Yara Shahidi’s Zoey and friends — including Aaron (Trevor Jackson), Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), Vivek (Jordan Buhat), Luca (Luka Sabbat), Jazz (Chloe Bailey) and Sky (Halle Bailey) — will come together to celebrate their four years together and toast their post-graduation plans.

In the finale, titled “Empire State of Mind,” the Johnson family — Dre (Anthony Anderson), Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), Junior (Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) and Pops (Laurence Fishburne) — arrive at Cal U for Zoey’s big day, but the above trailer would have us believe that Dre and Bow’s firstborn skips out on her own commencement ceremony. (Hmm… what could that be about?)

Press PLAY on the above video for a sneak peek, then hit the comments with your hopes for grown-ish‘s Season 4 finale and your best guesses for how it will shape Season 5.