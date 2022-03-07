grown-ish Shake-Up: Marcus Scribner In for Season 5 — But Who's Out?

The end of Cal U doesn’t have to mean the end of grown-ish, as Freeform has renewed the black-ish spinoff for Season 5.

Speaking of black-ish, Marcus Scribner — who has co-starred as Johnson sibling Andre Jr., aka Junior, on all eight seasons of the mothership series — will join grown-ish‘s cast for Season 5 “as he embarks on his own journey to being ‘grown,'” per Freeform’s official announcement. (black-ish‘s series finale airs this spring on ABC.)

As for changes happening behind the camera, Season 4 showrunner Julie Bean is exiting the series, as is executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry. Courtney Lilly, who currently serves as black-ish‘s showrunner, and Zakiyyah Alexander (La Brea, Hunters) will take over as co-showrunners for Season 5.

grown-ish‘s renewal comes less than three weeks ahead of its Season 4 finale, scheduled to air Thursday, March 24 at 10/9c. In the show’s fourth season, Yara Shahidi’s Zoey and her friends have been preparing for their graduation from the California University of Liberal Arts. The ensemble also includes Trevor Jackson as Aaron, Francia Raisa as Ana, Emily Arlook as Nomi, Jordan Buhat as Vivek, Luka Sabbat as Luca and Chloe and Halle Bailey as Jazz and Sky Forster.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with grown-ish‘s Season 5 pickup. What do you think of Scribner joining the show?