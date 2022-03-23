In The Offer Trailer, Miles Teller Fights to Get The Godfather Made: 'This Is Not Just Some Gangster Movie'

The Godfather faced many hurdles in its journey from page to screen. That’s the big takeaway from the full-length trailer for The Offer, Paramount+’s forthcoming limited series centered on Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences making the iconic crime saga.

The above trailer, released on Wednesday, offers a glimpse of that tumultuous journey, which included Ruddy (played by Miles Teller) fiercely advocating for the project against studio execs who were hesitant to greenlight “some gangster movie.”

The first three episodes of the 10-episode limited series will premiere Thursday, April 28 on Paramount+; new episodes will then be released weekly.

In addition to Teller, the series’ cast includes Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) as Robert Evans, Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi (Sneaky Pete) as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler (The Walking Dead) as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman (The Expanse) as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks (Life in Pieces) as Barry Lapidus and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The Offer was created by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, Deep Impact), while Nikki Toscano (Hunters, 24: Legacy) served as showrunner. Additional executive producers include Ruddy, Teller, Russell Rothberg, Leslie Greif (who developed the series) and Rocketman’s Dexter Fletcher (who directed the first three episodes).

Regarded as an American classic, The Godfather was released in theaters on March 24, 1972. The film was a box office hit (grossing more than $130 million) and took home three Oscars including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Actor. (Marlon Brando famously chose not to attend the 1973 Academy Awards ceremony in protest of the mistreatment of Indigenous people in the industry; Sacheen Littlefeather accepted the award on his behalf).

What did you think of the trailer? Will you be watching The Offer? Sound off in the comments.