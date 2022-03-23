Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. Pilot Season 2022: Scoop on the (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit.

Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed.

The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother Joan, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

Harden is set to take over the role of Joan, who is described as a “razor-sharp” lawyer “and a self-made success who put herself through law school to support her three kids when her first husband died. Very controlling and always aware of appearances, Joan must rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her second marriage mysteriously unravels. And while she can’t condone Todd’s less than legal tactics, she’s impressed by his ability to sleuth out information.”

The project was going to mark a reunion for Davis and Prendergast; the duo previously collaborated on TNT’s ill-fated bounty hunter pilot Green.