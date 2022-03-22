And Just Like That... Season 2 Poll: Should Che Diaz Return?

Now that the ink is finally dry on HBO Max’s renewal of And Just Like That…, let’s cut to the question on everyone’s mind: Will Sara Ramirez’s polarizing Che Diaz be part of Season 2? And Just Like That...'s 10 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments, From Miranda's 'Woke' Ramble to Carrie's Big Request

Although the streamer’s renewal announcement on Tuesday made no mention of which Season 1 cast members will be returning, one can assume the Big Three — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — will be back. It’s also probably a safe bet that relatively well-received franchise newbies Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury will return in some capacity as Lisa, Nya and Seema, respectively.

However, given the incendiary reception that greeted Ramirez’s podcaster/comic character, all bets are off on Che — who ended Season 1 decamping to Los Angeles to shoot a TV pilot (with love interest Miranda in tow).

For their part, Ramirez told the New York Times that they have been tuning out the “hate that exists online” regarding Che, adding, “I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry. And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being. I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created. We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, And Just Like That scribes Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky declined to say whether Miranda’s risky gambit to follow Che to L.A. will pay off with a happy-ish ending for the pair.

“It could be the biggest mistake she ever made,” Zuritsky conceded of Nixon’s alter ego. “It could be a horrible betrayal of her role as a mother and a New Yorker. This is Miranda following her heart and not her head for the first time in her life.” As such, it could also turn out to be “the greatest adventure she ever took,” the EP noted.

Which side of the Che fence do you fall on? Do you love them? Loathe them? Love to loathe them? Vote in our poll below and then elaborate in the comments.